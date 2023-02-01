10 Most Beautiful Places In The World

Pratidin Bureau
A picturesque island with white-washed buildings, blue-domed churches, and stunning views of the Aegean Sea
A scenic mountain park with turquoise lakes, glaciers, and hot springs
A tropical paradise with stunning beaches, lush green forests, and cultural heritage sites
A unique floating city built on canals, with historic architecture and world-renowned art museums
A unique region with fairy-tale like rock formations, ancient underground cities, and hot air balloon rides
A stunning stretch of coastline with colorful cliff-side villages, Mediterranean waters, and lemon groves
The world's largest salt flat, with a stunning white landscape, reflecting pools, and unique ecosystems
A vast coral ecosystem home to thousands of species of marine life and breathtaking underwater landscapes
A historical city carved into red sandstone cliffs, with tombs, temples, and monuments from ancient times
A natural light show that illuminates the night sky with an array of colors