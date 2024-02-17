10 most Beautiful Railway Stations in India

Pratidin Bureau

1. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai

Formerly known as Victoria Terminus, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is a stunning example of Indo-Saracenic architecture.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus | Image: Google

2. Charbagh Railway Station, Lucknow

Inspired by Mughal gardens, this Lucknow station features a blend of Awadhi, Rajput, and Mughal architectural styles.

Charbagh Railway Station | Image: Google

3. Chennai Central, Chennai

This neo-Gothic gem is adorned with red and white stripes, stained glass windows, and a majestic clock tower.

Chennai Central | Image: Google

4. Howrah Junction, Kolkata

This iconic station is the largest railway complex in India and serves as the gateway to Kolkata.

Howrah Junction | Image: Google

5. Jaipur Junction, Jaipur

Painted in the signature pink hue of Jaipur, this station reflects the city's royal heritage.

Jaipur Junction | Image: Google

6. Secunderabad Junction, Hyderabad

This grand station is built in Indo-Saracenic style, featuring a clock tower, arched windows, and intricate details.

Secunderabad Junction | Image: Google

7. Kharagpur Junction, Kharagpur

While not known for its architectural aesthetics, Kharagpur Junction holds the distinction of having the longest railway platform in India, stretching over 8 km.

Kharagpur Junction | Image: Google

8. Haflong Railway Station, Assam

Nestled amidst the stunning hills of Assam, Haflong station offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

Haflong Railway Station | Image: Google

9. Mhow Railway Station, Madhya Pradesh

This colonial-era station features a unique blend of Indian and European architectural styles.

Mhow Railway Station | Image: Google

10. Darjeeling Railway Station, Darjeeling

Located amidst the rolling hills of Darjeeling, this station offers panoramic views of the Himalayas.

Darjeeling Railway Station | Image: Google