10 most Beautiful Railway Stations in India

Pratidin Bureau
Formerly known as Victoria Terminus, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is a stunning example of Indo-Saracenic architecture.
Inspired by Mughal gardens, this Lucknow station features a blend of Awadhi, Rajput, and Mughal architectural styles.
This neo-Gothic gem is adorned with red and white stripes, stained glass windows, and a majestic clock tower.
This iconic station is the largest railway complex in India and serves as the gateway to Kolkata.
Painted in the signature pink hue of Jaipur, this station reflects the city's royal heritage.
This grand station is built in Indo-Saracenic style, featuring a clock tower, arched windows, and intricate details.
While not known for its architectural aesthetics, Kharagpur Junction holds the distinction of having the longest railway platform in India, stretching over 8 km.
Nestled amidst the stunning hills of Assam, Haflong station offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.
This colonial-era station features a unique blend of Indian and European architectural styles.
Located amidst the rolling hills of Darjeeling, this station offers panoramic views of the Himalayas.