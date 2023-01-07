10 Most Expensive Cars In The World

Pratidin Bureau

Rolls-Royce

Headquarters- London, United Kingdom

Founder- Henry Royce in 1884

Price- Rs 6.95 crore to Rs 7.95 crore

Rolls-Royce | Pratidin time

Bugatti La Voiture Noire

Headquarters- Molsheim, Alsace, France

Founder- Mate Rimac

Price- Rs. 98 crore

Bugatti La Voiture Noire | Pratidin Time

Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta

Headquarters- San Cesario sul Panaro, MO, Italy

Founder- Horacio Pagani

Price- Rs 32.95 crore

Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta | Pratidin Time

 Bugatti Centodieci

Headquarters- Molsheim, Alsace, France

Founder- Mate Rimac

Price- ₹66.95 crores

Bugatti Centodieci | Pratidin Time

Mercedes-Maybach Exelero

Headquarters- Stuttgart, Germany.

Founder- Carl Benz

Price- ₹ 5.10 Crore

Mercedes-Maybach Exelero | Pratidin Time

Pagani Huayra Codalunga

Headquarters- Stuttgart, Germany.

Founder- Horacio Pagani

Price- Rs 57 Crore

Pagani Huayra Codalunga | Pratidin Time

Bugatti Divo

Headquarters- Molsheim, Alsace, France.

Founder- Ettore Bugatti

Price- Rs 41 crores

Bugatti Divo | Pratidin Time

 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport

Headquarters- Molsheim, Alsace, France.

Founder- Ettore Bugatti

Price- Rs. 19.21 - 28.40 Cr.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport | Pratidin Time

Bugatti Mistral

Headquarters- Molsheim, Alsace, France.

Founder- Ettore Bugatti

Price- Rs 39 crore.

Bugatti Mistral | Pratidin Time

Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita

Headquarters- Ängelholm, Sweden.

Founder- Christian von Koenigsegg

Price- Rs 36 Crores.

Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita | Pratidin Time