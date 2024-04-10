10 most expensive cities in india

Pratidin Bureau
The financial capital of India, Mumbai, is known for its high cost of living, especially in terms of rent and transportation.
The national capital, Delhi, is another expensive city, particularly for housing and daily expenses.
A major hub for the IT industry, Bangalore has seen a significant rise in property prices and overall living costs.
Often dubbed the "Oxford of the East" due to its educational institutions, Pune offers a high quality of life but comes with a corresponding cost.
A major commercial center in South India, Chennai can be expensive for housing and certain daily necessities.
The IT hub of Hyderabad has witnessed a boom in recent years, leading to an increase in the cost of living.
The commercial capital of Gujarat, Ahmedabad, is experiencing rapid growth, which is reflected in rising living costs.
The "Pink City" of Jaipur offers a rich cultural experience but can be expensive for tourists and those seeking high-end living.
A major center for the diamond and textile industries, Surat has a high cost of living, particularly for housing.
Located near Delhi, Gurugram is a major corporate hub with a high standard of living, but it comes at a premium price.