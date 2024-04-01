10 Most Golden Ducks In IPL History

Pratidin Bureau
Known for his explosive batting, Gayle's golden duck in IPL 2011 remains iconic as it set an unexpected tone for the season.
The captain of KKR faced a surprising dismissal in IPL 2014, signaling a challenging campaign for the defending champions.
Even the most formidable batsmen aren't immune to golden ducks, as witnessed in IPL 2018 when de Villiers fell early, shocking fans worldwide.
The now Mumbai Indians captain faced a rare early exit in IPL 2009, a moment etched in history despite his subsequent successes.
A stalwart of CSK, Raina's golden duck in IPL 2012 stunned fans and hinted at an unpredictable season ahead.
Warner's unexpected early dismissal in IPL 2011 exemplified the fickle nature of T20 cricket, leaving spectators in disbelief.
The Indian captain's golden duck in IPL 2017 was a rare blemish in an otherwise stellar season, reminding viewers of cricket's uncertainties.
Dhoni's early exit in IPL 2019 sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, showcasing the unpredictability of the sport.
Dhawan's golden duck in IPL 2020 highlighted the challenges faced by even the most seasoned players in the intense tournament environment.
A veteran of the game, Yuvraj's golden duck in IPL 2011 symbolized the tough season ahead for the Pune franchise, reflecting the ups and downs of T20 cricket.