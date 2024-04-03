10 Most Instagrammable Spots In California

Pratidin Bureau
This iconic landmark is a must-see for any visitor to Los Angeles.
The Golden Gate Bridge is another symbol of California, and it looks especially stunning in photos.
The Santa Monica Pier is a classic California beach scene, with its Ferris wheel, arcade, and performers.
Venice Beach is known for its eclectic atmosphere, with its muscle beach, skate parks, and street vendors.
The happiest place on earth is also one of the most Instagrammable places in California.
This park is home to some of California's most beautiful beaches, with hidden coves, rock formations, and vibrant purple sand (at Pfeiffer Beach).
This colorful folk art environment near Niland, California, is a unique and inspiring place to visit.
This outdoor installation at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art features rows of vintage street lamps.
Yosemite National Park is home to towering waterfalls, giant sequoia trees, and dramatic cliffs.
This museum in San Francisco is a must-see for any Disney fan.