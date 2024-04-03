10 Most Instagrammable Spots In California

Pratidin Bureau

Hollywood Sign

This iconic landmark is a must-see for any visitor to Los Angeles.

Spots In California | Image: Google

Golden Gate Bridge

The Golden Gate Bridge is another symbol of California, and it looks especially stunning in photos.

Spots In California | Image: Google

Santa Monica Pier

The Santa Monica Pier is a classic California beach scene, with its Ferris wheel, arcade, and performers.

Spots In California | Image: Google

Venice Beach

Venice Beach is known for its eclectic atmosphere, with its muscle beach, skate parks, and street vendors.

Spots In California | Image: Google

Disneyland Park

The happiest place on earth is also one of the most Instagrammable places in California.

Spots In California | Image: Google

Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park

This park is home to some of California's most beautiful beaches, with hidden coves, rock formations, and vibrant purple sand (at Pfeiffer Beach).

Spots In California | Image: Google

Salvation Mountain

This colorful folk art environment near Niland, California, is a unique and inspiring place to visit.

Spots In California | Image: Google

Urban Light at LACMA

This outdoor installation at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art features rows of vintage street lamps.

Spots In California | Image: Google

Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park is home to towering waterfalls, giant sequoia trees, and dramatic cliffs.

Spots In California | Image: Google

The Walt Disney Family Museum

This museum in San Francisco is a must-see for any Disney fan. 

Spots In California | Image: Google