10 Most Powerful Currencies in the World in 2024

Pratidin Bureau
The undisputed champion, the KWD boasts stability against major currencies due to Kuwait's oil wealth and conservative fiscal policies.
Similar to the KWD, the BHD benefits from Bahrain's oil reserves and economic stability, making it a reliable haven for investors.
Pegged to the USD, the OMR enjoys relative stability and benefits from Oman's oil and gas exports.
Tied to the IMF's Special Drawing Rights (SDR), the JOD maintains stability even though Jordan lacks significant natural resources.
Despite recent economic challenges, the GBP retains its strength based on the UK's historical significance and diversified economy.
Backed by the US dollar and serving as a financial hub, the KYD enjoys robust stability and international recognition.
Pegged to the GBP and benefiting from Gibraltar's strong tourism and financial sectors, the GIP offers stability and accessibility.
Considered a safe haven during economic uncertainties, the CHF maintains its value due to Switzerland's neutrality and strong financial system.
Despite internal challenges, the euro's sheer economic power and widespread use as a reserve currency make it a force to be reckoned with.
While facing competition from other currencies, the USD remains the world's dominant reserve currency, backed by the extensive US economy and financial markets.