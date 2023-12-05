10 Most Scenic Highways in the World

Pratidin Bureau

1. The Amalfi Coast Drive, Italy

This 50-kilometer coastal road snakes its way along the southern Sorrento Peninsula, offering stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea, dramatic cliffs, and colorful villages.

The Amalfi Coast Drive, Italy | Image: Google

2. The Great Ocean Road, Australia

This 243-kilometer road winds its way along the wild and rugged coastline of Victoria, Australia. You'll see everything from dramatic cliffs and beaches to lush rainforests and waterfalls.

The Great Ocean Road, Australia | Image: Google

3. The Pacific Coast Highway, California, USA

This 1,055-kilometer road runs along the Pacific coast from Leggett in Northern California to San Diego in the south.

The Pacific Coast Highway, California, USA | Image: Google

4. The Cabot Trail, Nova Scotia, Canada

This 300-kilometer loop road winds its way along the coast of Cape Breton Island, offering stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, fishing villages, and lighthouses.

The Cabot Trail, Nova Scotia, Canada | Image: Google

5. The Ring Road, Iceland

This 1,332-kilometer road circles the entire island of Iceland, passing through a variety of landscapes, including glaciers, volcanoes, waterfalls, and black sand beaches. 

The Ring Road, Iceland | Image: Google

6. The Transfagarasan Highway, Romania

This 90-kilometer road winds its way through the Fagaras Mountains in Romania, offering stunning views of the peaks, valleys, and forests. 

The Transfagarasan Highway, Romania | Image: Google

7. The Going-to-the-Sun Road, Montana, USA

This 52-kilometer road crosses over Glacier National Park, offering stunning views of the mountains, forests, and lakes.

The Going-to-the-Sun Road, Montana, USA | Image: Google

8. The Seward Highway, Alaska, USA

This 125-kilometer road winds its way through the Kenai Fjords National Park, offering stunning views of mountains, glaciers, and fjords.

The Seward Highway, Alaska, USA | Image: Google

9. The Karakoram Highway, Pakistan

This 1,300-kilometer road connects Pakistan and China, passing through the Karakoram Mountains, some of the highest mountains in the world.

The Karakoram Highway, Pakistan | Image: Google

10. The Ruta 40, Argentina

This 5,000-kilometer road runs from the north to the south of Argentina, passing through a variety of landscapes, including the Andes Mountains, the Patagonian Desert, and the Tierra del Fuego.

The Ruta 40, Argentina | Image: Google