10 Most Scenic Highways in the World

This 50-kilometer coastal road snakes its way along the southern Sorrento Peninsula, offering stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea, dramatic cliffs, and colorful villages.
This 243-kilometer road winds its way along the wild and rugged coastline of Victoria, Australia. You'll see everything from dramatic cliffs and beaches to lush rainforests and waterfalls.
This 1,055-kilometer road runs along the Pacific coast from Leggett in Northern California to San Diego in the south.
This 300-kilometer loop road winds its way along the coast of Cape Breton Island, offering stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, fishing villages, and lighthouses.
This 1,332-kilometer road circles the entire island of Iceland, passing through a variety of landscapes, including glaciers, volcanoes, waterfalls, and black sand beaches.
This 90-kilometer road winds its way through the Fagaras Mountains in Romania, offering stunning views of the peaks, valleys, and forests.
This 52-kilometer road crosses over Glacier National Park, offering stunning views of the mountains, forests, and lakes.
This 125-kilometer road winds its way through the Kenai Fjords National Park, offering stunning views of mountains, glaciers, and fjords.
This 1,300-kilometer road connects Pakistan and China, passing through the Karakoram Mountains, some of the highest mountains in the world.
This 5,000-kilometer road runs from the north to the south of Argentina, passing through a variety of landscapes, including the Andes Mountains, the Patagonian Desert, and the Tierra del Fuego.