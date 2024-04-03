10 Must-See Coastal Towns on the Pacific Coast Highway

Pratidin Bureau
This charming town is located north of San Francisco and is known for its Victorian-era architecture, art galleries, and beautiful beaches.
Home to the iconic Glass Beach, where the shoreline is adorned with colorful, sea-smoothed glass pebbles, Fort Bragg is a must-see for any beachcomber.
A short drive north of San Francisco, Stinson Beach is a popular spot for swimming, sunbathing, and surfing.
No California coastal road trip would be complete without a stop in San Francisco.
This charming coastal town is known for its beautiful beaches, harbor, and Mavericks, a world-famous big wave surfing spot.
A popular beach destination, Santa Cruz is home to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, a historic amusement park, and Mystery Spot, a gravitational anomaly.
These two towns are located south of Santa Cruz and offer a variety of attractions, from world-class golf courses and art galleries to stunning natural beauty.
This rugged stretch of coastline is known for its dramatic cliffs, pristine beaches, and redwood forests.
Home to Hearst Castle, a palatial estate perched on a cliff overlooking the ocean, San Simeon is a popular stop for history buffs and architecture lovers.
A classic California beach town, Pismo Beach is known for its wide, sandy beach, perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and surfing.