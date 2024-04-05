10 Must-See Landmarks In Washington, D.C.

Pratidin Bureau
The iconic residence of the President of the United States, standing majestically for over 200 years.
A symbol of American democracy, housing the United States Congress.
A soaring white marble obelisk, the tallest structure in Washington D.C. until the Washington National Cathedral was completed in 1990.
A neoclassical temple honoring President Abraham Lincoln, where you can find his iconic statue.
A large green space in the heart of Washington D.C., home to many of the city's most famous landmarks.
A moving tribute to the men and women who served in the Vietnam War.
The final resting place for many American heroes, including presidents, soldiers, and civilians.
The world's largest museum complex, with 19 museums and galleries covering a vast array of topics.
The research library of the United States Congress, housing a massive collection of books, manuscripts, and other materials.
The historic theater where President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated.