10 Must-See Landmarks In Washington, D.C.

The iconic residence of the President of the United States, standing majestically for over 200 years.

The United States Capitol

A symbol of American democracy, housing the United States Congress.

The Washington Monument

A soaring white marble obelisk, the tallest structure in Washington D.C. until the Washington National Cathedral was completed in 1990.

The Lincoln Memorial

A neoclassical temple honoring President Abraham Lincoln, where you can find his iconic statue.

The National Mall

A large green space in the heart of Washington D.C., home to many of the city's most famous landmarks.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial

A moving tribute to the men and women who served in the Vietnam War.

The Arlington National Cemetery

The final resting place for many American heroes, including presidents, soldiers, and civilians.

The Smithsonian Institution

The world's largest museum complex, with 19 museums and galleries covering a vast array of topics.

The Library of Congress

The research library of the United States Congress, housing a massive collection of books, manuscripts, and other materials.

The Ford's Theatre

The historic theater where President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated.

