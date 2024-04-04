10 Must-See Wildlife Encounters In Florida

Pratidin Bureau

Manatee encounter in Crystal River

Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge is one of the best places in the world to see manatees, gentle giants of the sea. 

Wildlife Encounters | Image: Google

Snorkeling with dolphins in the Florida Keys

The Florida Keys are home to a resident population of bottlenose dolphins. 

Birding in the Everglades National Park

The Everglades National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a paradise for birdwatchers. 

Observing alligators in Lake Okeechobee

Lake Okeechobee is the largest freshwater lake in Florida and home to a large population of alligators. 

Kayaking with bioluminescent plankton in Mosquito Bay

Mosquito Bay in Vieques is a bioluminescent bay, meaning the water lights up at night.

Spotting sea turtles nesting on the beaches

Florida is a major nesting ground for several species of sea turtles, including loggerheads, greens, and leatherbacks.

Scuba diving the coral reefs in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park is the first underwater preserve in the United States. 

Swimming with manatees at Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park

Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park is home to a herd of manatees that come to the springs in the winter months. 

Boating through the mangroves in Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge

The Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge is a labyrinth of mangrove islands and waterways.

