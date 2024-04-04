10 Must-See Wildlife Encounters In Florida

Pratidin Bureau
Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge is one of the best places in the world to see manatees, gentle giants of the sea.
The Florida Keys are home to a resident population of bottlenose dolphins.
The Everglades National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a paradise for birdwatchers.
Lake Okeechobee is the largest freshwater lake in Florida and home to a large population of alligators.
Mosquito Bay in Vieques is a bioluminescent bay, meaning the water lights up at night.
Florida is a major nesting ground for several species of sea turtles, including loggerheads, greens, and leatherbacks.
John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park is the first underwater preserve in the United States.
Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park is home to a herd of manatees that come to the springs in the winter months.
The Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge is a labyrinth of mangrove islands and waterways.