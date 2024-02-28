10 must try Indian street foods

Pratidin Bureau

1. Pani Puri/Gol Gappa

Crispy, hollow shells (puri) filled with a spicy potato mixture and tangy, flavored water (pani). An explosion of flavors and textures.

Pani Puri/Gol Gappa | Image: Google

2. Chaat

A broad category of savory snacks featuring tangy sauces, chickpeas, potatoes, and crunchy toppings like sev (thin gram flour noodles). Variations include papdi chaat and bhelpuri.

Chaat | Image: Google

3. Vada Pav

The "Indian burger"! A deep-fried potato dumpling (vada) inside a soft bun (pav) with spicy chutneys. Mumbai's favorite street snack.

Vada Pav | Image: Google

4. Pav Bhaji

A thick, spicy vegetable curry served with buttered bread (pav). A hearty and satisfying meal, especially popular in Mumbai.

Pav Bhaji | Image: Google

5. Momos

Steamed or fried dumplings filled with vegetables or meat, served with a fiery dipping sauce. Originally from the Himalayan regions, now a popular street food all over India.

Momos | Image: Google

6. Kathi Rolls

Flaky flatbread (paratha) filled with juicy kebabs, onions, and chutneys. Kolkata's street food invention gone globally famous.

Kathi Rolls | Image: Google

7. Chole Bhature

Spicy chickpea curry (chole) served with fluffy, fried bread (bhature). A beloved Punjabi dish.

Chole Bhature | Image: Google

8. Dosa

A crispy, savory crepe made from fermented rice and lentil batter. Filled with spiced potatoes, it's a South Indian specialty with countless varieties.

Dosa | Image: Google

9. Idli Sambar

Steamed rice cakes (idli) served with a lentil-based vegetable stew (sambar). A classic breakfast or light meal in South India.

Idli Sambar | Image: Google

10. Kulfi

Traditional Indian ice cream with a dense, creamy texture and exotic flavors like cardamom, saffron, and pistachio. A refreshing dessert option.

Kulfi | Image: Google