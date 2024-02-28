10 must try Indian street foods

Pratidin Bureau
Crispy, hollow shells (puri) filled with a spicy potato mixture and tangy, flavored water (pani). An explosion of flavors and textures.
A broad category of savory snacks featuring tangy sauces, chickpeas, potatoes, and crunchy toppings like sev (thin gram flour noodles). Variations include papdi chaat and bhelpuri.
The "Indian burger"! A deep-fried potato dumpling (vada) inside a soft bun (pav) with spicy chutneys. Mumbai's favorite street snack.
A thick, spicy vegetable curry served with buttered bread (pav). A hearty and satisfying meal, especially popular in Mumbai.
Steamed or fried dumplings filled with vegetables or meat, served with a fiery dipping sauce. Originally from the Himalayan regions, now a popular street food all over India.
Flaky flatbread (paratha) filled with juicy kebabs, onions, and chutneys. Kolkata's street food invention gone globally famous.
Spicy chickpea curry (chole) served with fluffy, fried bread (bhature). A beloved Punjabi dish.
A crispy, savory crepe made from fermented rice and lentil batter. Filled with spiced potatoes, it's a South Indian specialty with countless varieties.
Steamed rice cakes (idli) served with a lentil-based vegetable stew (sambar). A classic breakfast or light meal in South India.
Traditional Indian ice cream with a dense, creamy texture and exotic flavors like cardamom, saffron, and pistachio. A refreshing dessert option.