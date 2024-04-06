10 Must-Try Local Coffee Shops with Unique Coffee Roasts

Pratidin Bureau
This Delhi-based roaster offers a variety of single-origin coffees and blends, all roasted in-house.
This company sources its beans directly from farms in Coorg, a region in southern India known for its coffee production.
This Bangalore roaster offers a unique selection of coffees, including a fermented Robusta and a light roast with citrus flavors.
This coffee is grown in the Araku Valley of Andhra Pradesh, a region known for its cool climate and mist-shrouded hills.
This Bangalore roaster is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality coffee possible.
This Mumbai cafe is a great place to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee.
This Goan cafe is a great place to try a variety of coffees from all over India.
This Jaipur cafe is a great place to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee.
This cafe is located in Chikmagalur, a district in Karnataka known for its coffee production.
This Chennai cafe is a great place to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee.