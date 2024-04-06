10 Must-Try Local Coffee Shops with Unique Coffee Roasts

Pratidin Bureau

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters - Delhi

This Delhi-based roaster offers a variety of single-origin coffees and blends, all roasted in-house.

Local Coffee Shops | Image: Google

Flying Squirrel Coffee - Coorg

This company sources its beans directly from farms in Coorg, a region in southern India known for its coffee production.

Black Baza Coffee - Bangalore

This Bangalore roaster offers a unique selection of coffees, including a fermented Robusta and a light roast with citrus flavors.

Araku Coffee - Araku Valley

This coffee is grown in the Araku Valley of Andhra Pradesh, a region known for its cool climate and mist-shrouded hills.

Third Wave Coffee Roasters - Bangalore

This Bangalore roaster is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality coffee possible.

Coffee Culture - Mumbai

This Mumbai cafe is a great place to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee.

G-Shot Coffee Roastery & Cafe - Goa

This Goan cafe is a great place to try a variety of coffees from all over India.

Curious Life Coffee Roasters - Jaipur

This Jaipur cafe is a great place to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee.

Somaditya Coffee Roasters - Chikmagalur

This cafe is located in Chikmagalur, a district in Karnataka known for its coffee production.

Di Bella Coffee - Chennai

This Chennai cafe is a great place to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee.

