10 Must-Try Local Craft Beers Paired With Regional Dishes

Pratidin Bureau

Biere de Litchi (Litchi Beer) with Masor Tenga

This light and fruity beer brewed with litchi complements the tangy and flavorful fish curry, Masor Tenga.

Assam Pale Ale (APA) with Pork with Bamboo Shoots

Assam APAs are known for their citrusy hoppiness. Pair this with a pork dish with bamboo shoots to enhance the citrus notes and the earthiness of the bamboo.

Black Rice Lager with Luit Mara

Black rice lagers have a slightly malty flavor with a hint of chocolate. This roasty profile pairs well with Luit Mara, a stir-fry made with fermented vegetables and pork.

Smoked Weizenbock with Smoked Pork

A smoked weizenbock has a smoky flavor that comes from beechwood smoked malt.

Red Ale with Axone

Red ales have a malty flavor with a hint of caramel. This sweetness goes well with Axone, a fermented bamboo shoot dish.

Coffee Stout with Komal Saul

Coffee stouts are dark beers with a strong coffee flavor. This rich and robust brew pairs well with Komal Saul, a stir-fry made with banana flower. 

Helles Lager with Cheera Doi

Helles lagers are light and crisp with a touch of malt sweetness. This easy-drinking beer is a perfect companion to Cheera Doi, a sweet and creamy rice pudding. 

Belgian Witbier with Aloo Pitika

Belgian Witbiers are light and refreshing beers with a hint of spice from coriander and orange peel.

Mango IPA with Kanika

Mango IPAs are India Pale Ales brewed with mangoes. The tropical fruit flavors in the beer pair well with Kanika, a stir-fry made with jackfruit.

Chocolate Milk Stout with Jolpan

Chocolate Milk Stouts are sweet and creamy beers with a strong chocolate flavor.

