10 Must-Try Local Craft Beers Paired With Regional Dishes

Pratidin Bureau
This light and fruity beer brewed with litchi complements the tangy and flavorful fish curry, Masor Tenga.
Assam APAs are known for their citrusy hoppiness. Pair this with a pork dish with bamboo shoots to enhance the citrus notes and the earthiness of the bamboo.
Black rice lagers have a slightly malty flavor with a hint of chocolate. This roasty profile pairs well with Luit Mara, a stir-fry made with fermented vegetables and pork.
A smoked weizenbock has a smoky flavor that comes from beechwood smoked malt.
Red ales have a malty flavor with a hint of caramel. This sweetness goes well with Axone, a fermented bamboo shoot dish.
Coffee stouts are dark beers with a strong coffee flavor. This rich and robust brew pairs well with Komal Saul, a stir-fry made with banana flower.
Helles lagers are light and crisp with a touch of malt sweetness. This easy-drinking beer is a perfect companion to Cheera Doi, a sweet and creamy rice pudding.
Belgian Witbiers are light and refreshing beers with a hint of spice from coriander and orange peel.
Mango IPAs are India Pale Ales brewed with mangoes. The tropical fruit flavors in the beer pair well with Kanika, a stir-fry made with jackfruit.
Chocolate Milk Stouts are sweet and creamy beers with a strong chocolate flavor.