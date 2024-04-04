10 Must-Visit Museums In Texas Telling The State's Story

Pratidin Bureau
This massive museum delves into everything Texan, from the dinosaurs that roamed the state millions of years ago to the space cowboys of today.
No visit to Texas is complete without a trip to the Alamo.
This museum tells the story of the American involvement in World War II, with a particular focus on the Pacific theater.
The Witte Museum is the oldest museum in Texas, and it covers a wide range of topics, including natural history, South Texas history, and science.
This world-renowned museum is home to a vast collection of dinosaur fossils, gems, and minerals.
This museum is dedicated to the life and assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
This park encompasses five Spanish colonial missions that were founded in the 18th century.
This quirky museum is dedicated to the history of Dr Pepper, the oldest major soft drink brand in the United States.
The McNay Art Museum is home to an impressive collection of European and American art, from the Renaissance to the present day.
This museum is dedicated to the life and presidency of George H. W. Bush.