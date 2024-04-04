10 Must-Visit Museums In Texas Telling The State's Story

Pratidin Bureau

Bullock Texas State History Museum (Austin)

This massive museum delves into everything Texan, from the dinosaurs that roamed the state millions of years ago to the space cowboys of today.

Museums In Texas | Image: Google

The Alamo (San Antonio)

No visit to Texas is complete without a trip to the Alamo.

Museums In Texas | Image: Google

National Museum of the Pacific War (Fredericksburg)

This museum tells the story of the American involvement in World War II, with a particular focus on the Pacific theater.

Museums In Texas | Image: Google

The Witte Museum (San Antonio)

The Witte Museum is the oldest museum in Texas, and it covers a wide range of topics, including natural history, South Texas history, and science.

Museums In Texas | Image: Google

The Houston Museum of Natural Science (Houston)

This world-renowned museum is home to a vast collection of dinosaur fossils, gems, and minerals.

Museums In Texas | Image: Google

The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza (Dallas)

This museum is dedicated to the life and assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Museums In Texas | Image: Google

The San Antonio Missions National Historical Park (San Antonio)

This park encompasses five Spanish colonial missions that were founded in the 18th century.

Museums In Texas | Image: Google

The Dr Pepper Museum (Waco)

This quirky museum is dedicated to the history of Dr Pepper, the oldest major soft drink brand in the United States.

Museums In Texas | Image: Google

The McNay Art Museum (San Antonio)

The McNay Art Museum is home to an impressive collection of European and American art, from the Renaissance to the present day.

Museums In Texas | Image: Google

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum (College Station)

This museum is dedicated to the life and presidency of George H. W. Bush.

Museums In Texas | Image: Google