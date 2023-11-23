10 must watch bollywood movies of 2019

Pratidin Bureau

1. Uri: The Surgical Strike

This war drama is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Uri: The Surgical Strike | Image: Google

2. Gully Boy

This musical drama tells the story of a young man from Mumbai who aspires to become a rapper.

Gully Boy | Image: Google

3. Kabir Singh

This romantic drama is a remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film tells the story of a medical student who turns into an alcoholic after his girlfriend is forced to marry someone else.

Kabir Singh | Image: Google

4. Article 15

This crime drama is based on the 2014 Badaun gang rapes. The film follows an IPS officer who investigates the case and uncovers a conspiracy of silence.

Article 15 | Image: Google

5. Sonchiriya

This Western drama is set in 1980s Chambal ravines and tells the story of two outlaws who try to go straight.

Sonchiriya | Image: Google

6. Chhichhore

This coming-of-age comedy-drama tells the story of a group of friends who reunite after 25 years. The film was praised for its nostalgic feel and its message of friendship.

Chhichhore | Image: Google

7. Saand Ki Aankh

This biographical drama tells the story of two sharpshooting sisters from Johri village in Uttar Pradesh, India.

Saand Ki Aankh | Image: Google

8. Super 30

This biographical drama tells the story of Ramanujan, a mathematician who develops a unique formula to prepare students for the IIT-JEE entrance exam.

Super 30 | Image: Google

9. The Sky Is Pink

This biographical drama tells the story of Aisha Chaudhary, a young girl who is diagnosed with cancer.

The Sky Is Pink | Image: Google

10. Photographe

This romantic comedy-drama tells the story of a woman who meets a photographer at a wedding and asks him to take her picture.

Photographe | Image: Google