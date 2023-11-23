10 must watch bollywood movies of 2019

Pratidin Bureau
This war drama is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
This musical drama tells the story of a young man from Mumbai who aspires to become a rapper.
This romantic drama is a remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film tells the story of a medical student who turns into an alcoholic after his girlfriend is forced to marry someone else.
This crime drama is based on the 2014 Badaun gang rapes. The film follows an IPS officer who investigates the case and uncovers a conspiracy of silence.
This Western drama is set in 1980s Chambal ravines and tells the story of two outlaws who try to go straight.
This coming-of-age comedy-drama tells the story of a group of friends who reunite after 25 years. The film was praised for its nostalgic feel and its message of friendship.
This biographical drama tells the story of two sharpshooting sisters from Johri village in Uttar Pradesh, India.
This biographical drama tells the story of Ramanujan, a mathematician who develops a unique formula to prepare students for the IIT-JEE entrance exam.
This biographical drama tells the story of Aisha Chaudhary, a young girl who is diagnosed with cancer.
This romantic comedy-drama tells the story of a woman who meets a photographer at a wedding and asks him to take her picture.