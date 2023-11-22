10 must watch bollywood movies of 2020

Pratidin Bureau

1. Thappad

A powerful drama about a woman who fights back against domestic violence.

Thappad | Image: Google

2. Dracula Sir

A small town school teacher with protruding canine teeth finds that he has striking similarities with the legendary Count Dracula.

Dracula Sir | Image: Google

3. Gunjan Saxena

The Kargil Girl A biographical drama about the first Indian woman pilot to fly in combat during the Kargil War.

Gunjan Saxena | Image: Google

4. Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab

A tribute to the forgotten backup dancers of Bollywood.

Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab | Image: Google

5. Panga

A sports drama about a woman who returns to kabaddi after a long break to fulfill her dream of playing for India.

Panga | Image: Google

6. Tanhaji

The Unsung Warrior A historical action drama about Tanaji Malusare, a Maratha warrior who played a key role in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's victory over the Mughal Empire.

Tanhaji | Image: Google

7. Darbaan

A comedy drama about a man who works as a doorman in an old apartment building.

Darbaan | Image: Google

8. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

A social comedy about two families who are trying to get their children married.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari | Image: Google

9. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

A black comedy about two aspiring actresses who are trying to make it in Bollywood.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare | Image: Google

10. Shakuntala Devi

A biographical drama about Shakuntala Devi, the "human computer".

Shakuntala Devix | Image: Google