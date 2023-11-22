10 must watch bollywood movies of 2020

Pratidin Bureau
A powerful drama about a woman who fights back against domestic violence.
A small town school teacher with protruding canine teeth finds that he has striking similarities with the legendary Count Dracula.
The Kargil Girl A biographical drama about the first Indian woman pilot to fly in combat during the Kargil War.
A tribute to the forgotten backup dancers of Bollywood.
A sports drama about a woman who returns to kabaddi after a long break to fulfill her dream of playing for India.
The Unsung Warrior A historical action drama about Tanaji Malusare, a Maratha warrior who played a key role in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's victory over the Mughal Empire.
A comedy drama about a man who works as a doorman in an old apartment building.
A social comedy about two families who are trying to get their children married.
A black comedy about two aspiring actresses who are trying to make it in Bollywood.
A biographical drama about Shakuntala Devi, the "human computer".