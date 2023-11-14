10 must-watch Bollywood movies of 2021

Pratidin Bureau

1. Sardar Udham

A biographical drama film based on the life and revolutionary activities of Sardar Udham Singh, an Indian revolutionary who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer.

Sardar Udham | Image: Google

2. Shershaah 

A biographical action drama film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an Indian Army officer who was killed in the Kargil War of 1999.

Shershaah | Image: Google

3. Mimi

A comedy-drama film about a surrogate mother who becomes emotionally attached to her unborn child.

Mimi | Image: Google

4. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

A romantic drama film about a man who falls in love with a woman who is transgender.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui | Image: Google

5. Atrangi Re 

A romantic drama film about a woman who is bipolar and falls in love with two different men.

Atrangi Re | Image: Google

6. 83 

A sports drama film based on the Indian cricket team's victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

83 | Image: Google

7. Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi 

A drama film about a family that comes together for the thirteenth-day ceremony of their patriarch's death.

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi | Image: Google

8. Aadhaar 

A courtroom drama film about a lawyer who fights against the Aadhaar card system, arguing that it is a violation of privacy.

Aadhaar | Image: Google

9. Dhamaka 

A thriller film about a news anchor who is caught in a hostage situation.

Dhamaka | Image: Google

10. Nail Polish

A crime thriller film about two cops who investigate a series of murders where the only clue is the victim's nail polish.

Nail Polish | Image: Google