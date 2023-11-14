10 must-watch Bollywood movies of 2021

Pratidin Bureau
A biographical drama film based on the life and revolutionary activities of Sardar Udham Singh, an Indian revolutionary who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer.
A biographical action drama film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an Indian Army officer who was killed in the Kargil War of 1999.
A comedy-drama film about a surrogate mother who becomes emotionally attached to her unborn child.
A romantic drama film about a man who falls in love with a woman who is transgender.
A romantic drama film about a woman who is bipolar and falls in love with two different men.
A sports drama film based on the Indian cricket team's victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.
A drama film about a family that comes together for the thirteenth-day ceremony of their patriarch's death.
A courtroom drama film about a lawyer who fights against the Aadhaar card system, arguing that it is a violation of privacy.
A thriller film about a news anchor who is caught in a hostage situation.
A crime thriller film about two cops who investigate a series of murders where the only clue is the victim's nail polish.