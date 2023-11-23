10 must watch hollywood movies of 2019

Pratidin Bureau

1. Parasite

This black comedy thriller tells the story of a poor family who scheme to become employed by a wealthy family by posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals.

Parasite | Image: Google

2. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

This comedy-drama film tells the story of a fading Hollywood actor and his stunt double as they try to make it in 1960s Los Angeles.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood | Image: Google

3. The Irishman

This epic crime film tells the story of Frank Sheeran, a labor union official who becomes involved with the Bufalino crime family.

The Irishman | Image: Google

4. Joker

This psychological thriller film tells the story of Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian who descends into madness and becomes the Joker, a Gotham City criminal mastermind.

Joker | Image: Google

5. Knives Out

This mystery film tells the story of a detective who investigates the death of a wealthy patriarch.

Knives Out | Image: Google

6. Little Women

This period drama film tells the story of the March sisters as they come of age in the American Civil War era.

Little Women | Image: Google

7. Marriage Story

This comedy-drama film tells the story of a married couple who go through a difficult divorce.

Marriage Story | Image: Google

8. The Farewell

This comedy-drama film tells the story of a Chinese-American family who travels to China to visit their dying grandmother.

The Farewell | Image: Google

9. Ford v Ferrari

This biographical drama film tells the story of the rivalry between Ford and Ferrari in the 1960s.

Ford v Ferrari | Image: Google

10. Hustlers

This crime drama film tells the story of a group of strippers who scam wealthy men. The film was praised for its performances, direction, and screenplay.

Hustlers | Image: Google