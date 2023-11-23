10 must watch hollywood movies of 2019

Pratidin Bureau
This black comedy thriller tells the story of a poor family who scheme to become employed by a wealthy family by posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals.
This comedy-drama film tells the story of a fading Hollywood actor and his stunt double as they try to make it in 1960s Los Angeles.
This epic crime film tells the story of Frank Sheeran, a labor union official who becomes involved with the Bufalino crime family.
This psychological thriller film tells the story of Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian who descends into madness and becomes the Joker, a Gotham City criminal mastermind.
This mystery film tells the story of a detective who investigates the death of a wealthy patriarch.
This period drama film tells the story of the March sisters as they come of age in the American Civil War era.
This comedy-drama film tells the story of a married couple who go through a difficult divorce.
This comedy-drama film tells the story of a Chinese-American family who travels to China to visit their dying grandmother.
This biographical drama film tells the story of the rivalry between Ford and Ferrari in the 1960s.
This crime drama film tells the story of a group of strippers who scam wealthy men. The film was praised for its performances, direction, and screenplay.