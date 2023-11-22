10 must watch hollywood movies of 2020

Pratidin Bureau

1. Mank

A biographical drama about Herman J. Mankiewicz, the screenwriter of Citizen Kane. It stars Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, and Charles Dance.

Mank | Image: Google

2. Nomadland

A drama tells the story of a woman who leaves her home and becomes a modern-day nomad. It stars Frances McDormand and David Strathairn.

Nomadland | Image: Google

3. The Trial of the Chicago 7

A historical drama tells the story of the trial of seven activists who were charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention of inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 | Image: Google

4. Sound of Metal

A drama tells the story of a heavy metal drummer who loses his hearing. It stars Riz Ahmed and Paul Raci.

Sound of Metal | Image: Google

5. Promising Young Woman

A dark comedy tells the story of a woman who seeks revenge on the men who wronged her friend. It stars Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham.

Promising Young Woman | Image: Google

6. The Invisible Man

A psychological horror film tells the story of a woman who is stalked by her abusive ex-boyfriend, who she believes is invisible.

The Invisible Man | Image: Google

7. Tenet

A science fiction action film follows a secret agent who must prevent World War III by using time travel. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, and Kenneth Branagh.

Tenet | Image: Google

8. One Night in Miami

A drama tells the story of a pivotal moment in the lives of four Black icons: Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown.

One Night in Miami | Image: Google

9. Soul

An animated film tells the story of a jazz musician who seeks to rediscover his passion for music. It stars Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, and Angela Bassett.

Soul | Image: Google

10. News of the World

A Western tells the story of an aging newsman who travels through post-Civil War Texas reading news to audiences. It stars Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel.

News of the World | Image: Google