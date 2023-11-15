10 must watch Hollywood movies of 2021

Pratidin Bureau

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

A groundbreaking film that brings together multiple Spider-Man universes.

Spider-Man: No Way Home | Image: Google

2. No Time To Die

The 25th installment in the James Bond film series. This film is packed with action and suspense

No Time To Die | Image: Google

3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel's first Asian-led film. This film is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys superhero movies or martial arts films.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings | Image: Google

4. The Father

A moving and thought-provoking drama about a man who is losing his memory.

The Father | Image: Google

5. Dune

A visually stunning epic based on the classic science fiction novel.

Dune | Image: Google

6. A Quiet Place Part II

The sequel to the 2018 horror film A Quiet Place. This film is even more suspenseful than the original

A Quiet Place Part II | Image: Google

7. The Suicide Squad

A hilarious and action-packed superhero movie.

The Suicide Squad | Image: Google

8. The Power of the Dog

A psychological drama set in the American West.

The Power of the Dog | Image: Google

9. CODA

A heartwarming coming-of-age story about a hearing girl in a deaf family.

CODA | Image: Google

10. West Side Story

A remake of the classic 1961 musical.

West Side Story | Image: Google