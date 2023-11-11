10 must-watch Hollywood movies of 2022

Pratidin Bureau
A 2022 American epic science fiction film co-produced and directed by James Cameron,
The film sees Batman, who has been fighting crime in Gotham City for two years, uncover corruption while pursuing the Riddler (Dano)
The film explores philosophical themes such as existentialism, nihilism, surrealism, and absurdism.
Set on a remote, fictional island off the west coast of Ireland in the 1920s, the film stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two lifelong friends
A 2022 American action drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher
Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film is a coming-of-age story about a young boy who discovers his love of filmmaking.
A 2022 psychological drama film written and directed by Todd Field.
The film follows an 11-year-old Scottish girl on holiday with her father at a Turkish resort on the eve of his 31st birthday.
A thirteen-year-old girl named Mei Lee is torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the changes of adolescence.
Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan.