10 must-watch Hollywood movies of 2022

Pratidin Bureau

1. Avatar: The Way of Water

A 2022 American epic science fiction film co-produced and directed by James Cameron,

Avatar: The Way of Water | Image: Google

2. The Batman

The film sees Batman, who has been fighting crime in Gotham City for two years, uncover corruption while pursuing the Riddler (Dano)

The Batman | Image: Google

3. Everything Everywhere All at Once

The film explores philosophical themes such as existentialism, nihilism, surrealism, and absurdism.

Everything Everywhere All at Once | Image: Google

4. The Banshees of Inisherin

Set on a remote, fictional island off the west coast of Ireland in the 1920s, the film stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two lifelong friends

The Banshees of Inisherin | Image: Google

5. Top Gun: Maverick

A 2022 American action drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher

Top Gun: Maverick | Image: Google

6. The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film is a coming-of-age story about a young boy who discovers his love of filmmaking.

The Fabelmans | Image: Google

7. TAR

A 2022 psychological drama film written and directed by Todd Field.

TAR | Image: Google

8. Aftersun

The film follows an 11-year-old Scottish girl on holiday with her father at a Turkish resort on the eve of his 31st birthday.

Aftersun | Image: Google

9. Turning Red

A thirteen-year-old girl named Mei Lee is torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the changes of adolescence.

Turning Red | Image: Google

10. Marcel the Shell with Shoes

Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes | Image: Google