10 of the best plane-hijacking movies of all time

Pratidin Bureau
John McClane (Bruce Willis) takes on a group of terrorists who have taken over Dulles International Airport in this sequel to the classic action film.
Wesley Snipes stars as an aircraft security expert who must stop a hijacking after being suspended from his job.
Harrison Ford plays the President of the United States who must fight back against terrorists who have taken over his plane.
Kurt Russell and Steven Seagal star in this action-thriller about a group of covert operatives who must stop a terrorist from detonating a nerve gas on an airliner.
Nicolas Cage stars as a paroled convict who is forced to help stop a group of dangerous criminals who have taken over a prisoner transport plane.
Chuck Norris plays a member of an elite commando unit who must rescue passengers from a hijacked plane.
This docudrama tells the story of the passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93, who fought back against the hijackers on September 11, 2001.
A series of disasters strikes a busy airport, including a hijacking and a fire, in this star-studded disaster film.
A group of passengers must work together to survive after their plane crashes in the Himalayas in this classic disaster film.
Liam Neeson stars as an air marshal who must stop a terrorist from carrying out a deadly plot on a transatlantic flight.