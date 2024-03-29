10 oldest forts of India

Pratidin Bureau
Built in 1459, Mehrangarh Fort is one of the most magnificent forts in India. It is located on a hill overlooking the city of Jodhpur,
The Red Fort, built in 1639 by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, is one of the most iconic forts in India. It is located in the heart of Delhi and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Gwalior Fort is a hill fort that dates back to the 6th century. It is located in Madhya Pradesh and is known for its intricate carvings and stunning views.
Kangra Fort is one of the oldest forts in India, with a history dating back to the 4th century BC. It is located in Himachal Pradesh.
Chittorgarh Fort is a massive fort complex that dates back to the 7th century. It is located in Rajasthan.
Golconda Fort is a sprawling fort complex that dates back to the 11th century. It is located in Hyderabad.
Agra Fort is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Agra, India. It was commissioned in 1565 by Mughal emperor Akbar as a military stronghold, over the ruins of a more modest fortification built by Iltutmish in 1126.
Jaigarh Fort is a fort built on the Amber Fort hill in Japiur, Rajasthan. It was built and completed between 1592 and 1726 by Maharaja Man Singh I of Amber, and is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Junagarh Fort is a fort in the city of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India. It was built by Raja Rai Singh Rathore between 1588 and 1593.
Qila Mubarak is a historical fort in Bathinda, Punjab, India. It is believed to be built by Raja Dab Rajput in 10th century AD and taken over by the Mughals later.