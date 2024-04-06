10 Outdoor Adventures In The Pacific Northwest

Pratidin Bureau
Mount Rainier, nicknamed "The Mountain," is an iconic landmark in Washington state.
Olympic National Park on Washington's Olympic Peninsula offers a diverse landscape, from temperate rainforests to wild beaches and snow-capped mountains.
Paddle the calm waters between the San Juan Islands, an archipelago off the coast of Washington state.
Whidbey Island, another island gem off the coast of Washington, is a great place for a cycling adventure.
The Columbia River Gorge is a dramatic canyon carved by the Columbia River, offering world-class whitewater rafting.
North Cascades National Park, with its jagged peaks, glacial lakes, and alpine meadows, is a paradise for backpackers.
Smith Rock State Park, near Bend, Oregon, is a haven for rock climbers of all abilities.
Paddle across the pristine waters of Crater Lake, a deep volcanic lake nestled in Oregon's Cascade Range.
Palouse Falls State Park in Washington is famous for its dramatic waterfall cascading over a series of basalt cliffs.
The Oregon Coast is a prime spot for whale watching, particularly gray whales during their annual migration.