10 Peaceful Retreats For Yoga And Meditation

Pratidin Bureau

Ananda in the Himalayas, India

Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Ananda is a world-renowned retreat that offers a variety of yoga and meditation classes, as well as Ayurvedic treatments and spa services.

Kamalaya Koh Samui, Thailand

This luxurious retreat on a secluded island in Thailand offers a variety of yoga, meditation, and wellness programs, including detox and weight loss programs.

The Ranch Malibu, California

This celebrity favorite is known for its intensive fitness and wellness programs, which include yoga, meditation, and hiking.

Dhamma Bodhi Vipassana Meditation Center, India

This retreat offers 10-day silent meditation courses based on the teachings of the Buddha.

Esalen Institute, California

Located on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Esalen offers a variety of workshops and retreats on yoga, meditation, and personal growth.

Omega Institute, New York

This nonprofit retreat center offers a wide range of programs on yoga, meditation, and spirituality, as well as art, music, and social justice.

Canyon Ranch Lenox, Massachusetts

This sprawling resort offers a variety of fitness and wellness programs, including yoga, meditation, and spa treatments.

The Lodge at Woodloch, Pennsylvania

This all-inclusive resort offers a variety of yoga, meditation, and fitness classes, as well as healthy meals and activities.

COMO Uma Canggu, Bali

This luxury resort in Bali offers a variety of yoga and meditation classes, as well as access to a beautiful beach.

Shreyas Yoga Retreat, India

This traditional yoga retreat in India offers a variety of yoga and meditation programs, as well as Ayurvedic treatments and vegetarian meals.

