10 places to visit in goa with family

Pratidin Bureau

1. Palolem Beach

Known for its laid-back charm and crescent-shaped shore, Palolem Beach is a great place to relax and enjoy some family fun.

Palolem Beach | Image: Google

2. Agonda Beach

Another great beach option for families, Agonda Beach is known for its shallow waters and calm waves, making it perfect for young children.

Agonda Beach | Image: Google

3. Baga Beach

One of the most popular beaches in Goa, Baga Beach offers a variety of water sports activities like parasailing, banana boat rides, and jet skiing.

Baga Beach | Image: Google

4. Calangute Beach

Another lively beach option, Calangute Beach is known for its vibrant nightlife and flea markets.

Calangute Beach | Image: Google

5. Candolim Beach

A beautiful beach with golden sands and clear waters, Candolim Beach is a popular spot for swimming, sunbathing, and water sports.

Candolim Beach | Image: Google

6. Dudhsagar Waterfalls

Located in the Mollem National Park, Dudhsagar Waterfalls is one of the tallest waterfalls in India. You can take a jeep safari to reach the falls, or hike up to the base for a refreshing dip in the pool below.

Dudhsagar Waterfalls | Image: Google

7. Splashdown Water Park

Goa's largest water park, Splashdown Water Park is a great place to cool off and have some fun. There are a variety of slides, pools, and rides to enjoy, making it a perfect day out for the whole family.

Splashdown Water Park | Image: Google

8. Boating on the Mandovi River

Take a leisurely boat cruise down the Mandovi River and enjoy stunning views of the surrounding countryside. You can also spot some interesting wildlife, such as dolphins and crocodiles.

Boating on the Mandovi River | Image: Google

9. Butterfly Beach

Accessible only by boat, Butterfly Beach is a secluded cove known for its natural beauty and abundance of butterflies. It's a great place to relax and enjoy the peace and quiet.

Butterfly Beach | Image: Google

10. Goa Chitra Museum

This unique museum houses a collection of artifacts and exhibits that showcase the history and culture of Goa. It's a great place to learn about the state's past and see some interesting objects.

Goa Chitra Museum | Image: Google