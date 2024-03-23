10 places to visit in goa with family

Pratidin Bureau
Known for its laid-back charm and crescent-shaped shore, Palolem Beach is a great place to relax and enjoy some family fun.
Another great beach option for families, Agonda Beach is known for its shallow waters and calm waves, making it perfect for young children.
One of the most popular beaches in Goa, Baga Beach offers a variety of water sports activities like parasailing, banana boat rides, and jet skiing.
Another lively beach option, Calangute Beach is known for its vibrant nightlife and flea markets.
A beautiful beach with golden sands and clear waters, Candolim Beach is a popular spot for swimming, sunbathing, and water sports.
Located in the Mollem National Park, Dudhsagar Waterfalls is one of the tallest waterfalls in India. You can take a jeep safari to reach the falls, or hike up to the base for a refreshing dip in the pool below.
Goa's largest water park, Splashdown Water Park is a great place to cool off and have some fun. There are a variety of slides, pools, and rides to enjoy, making it a perfect day out for the whole family.
Take a leisurely boat cruise down the Mandovi River and enjoy stunning views of the surrounding countryside. You can also spot some interesting wildlife, such as dolphins and crocodiles.
Accessible only by boat, Butterfly Beach is a secluded cove known for its natural beauty and abundance of butterflies. It's a great place to relax and enjoy the peace and quiet.
This unique museum houses a collection of artifacts and exhibits that showcase the history and culture of Goa. It's a great place to learn about the state's past and see some interesting objects.