10 Quirky Art Installations Across The Country

Pratidin Bureau

Cloud Gate (Bean) in Chicago, Illinois

This giant, reflective bean-shaped sculpture is a popular tourist destination. 

Quirky Art Installations | Image: Google

Spoonbridge and Cherry in Minneapolis, Minnesota

This stainless steel spoon and cherry sculpture is a playful and iconic landmark in Minneapolis.

Quirky Art Installations | Image: Google

The Venus Dog by Jeff Koons at various locations

This giant inflatable sculpture of a dog is based on a statuette of Venus, the Roman goddess of love.

Quirky Art Installations | Image: Google

Christo & Jeanne-Claude's The Gates in Central Park, New York City

This temporary installation consisted of 7,500 saffron-colored fabric gates that lined the pathways of Central Park.

Quirky Art Installations | Image: Google

Magic Mountain (Land Art) by Robert Smithson in Nevada

This large-scale earthwork sculpture is located in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.

Quirky Art Installations | Image: Google

The Fly’ing Scotsman by Jonathan Borofsky in New York City

This giant blue steel sculpture of a man with a hat and wings is located in Battery Park in New York City. 

Quirky Art Installations | Image: Google

Alice in Wonderland by Dennis Oppenheim in Central Park

New Wonderland This playground sculpture is a whimsical recreation of the world of Alice in Wonderland. 

Quirky Art Installations | Image: Google

Fearless Girl by Kristen Visbal facing the Charging Bull in New York City

This bronze sculpture of a young girl defiantly facing a charging bull is a symbol of women's empowerment. 

Quirky Art Installations | Image: Google

Love by Robert Indiana at various locations

This iconic pop art sculpture features the word "LOVE" in a bold, colorful design.

Quirky Art Installations | Image: Google

The Kelpies by Andy Scott in Falkirk, Scotland

These two massive horse head sculptures are located near the Falkirk Wheel, a rotating boat lift. 

Quirky Art Installations | Image: Google