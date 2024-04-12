10 Quirky Art Installations Across The Country

Pratidin Bureau
This giant, reflective bean-shaped sculpture is a popular tourist destination.
This stainless steel spoon and cherry sculpture is a playful and iconic landmark in Minneapolis.
This giant inflatable sculpture of a dog is based on a statuette of Venus, the Roman goddess of love.
This temporary installation consisted of 7,500 saffron-colored fabric gates that lined the pathways of Central Park.
This large-scale earthwork sculpture is located in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.
This giant blue steel sculpture of a man with a hat and wings is located in Battery Park in New York City.
New Wonderland This playground sculpture is a whimsical recreation of the world of Alice in Wonderland.
This bronze sculpture of a young girl defiantly facing a charging bull is a symbol of women's empowerment.
This iconic pop art sculpture features the word "LOVE" in a bold, colorful design.
These two massive horse head sculptures are located near the Falkirk Wheel, a rotating boat lift.