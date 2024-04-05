Quirky Museums To Explore In San Francisco

Pratidin Bureau

Exploratorium

Not exactly quirky, but definitely a must-visit for the curious of all ages.

Quirky Museums | Image: Google

Musée Mécanique

This is a paradise for anyone who remembers the thrill of penny arcades.

Quirky Museums | Image: Google

The Beat Museum

A tribute to the Beat Generation writers who made San Francisco their home in the 1950s, this museum chronicles the lives and works of Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg, William Burroughs, and Neal Cassady.

Quirky Museums | Image: Google

Audium

A Theatre of Sound-Sculptured Space: This unique museum challenges the traditional notion of a museum experience.

Quirky Museums | Image: Google

Essig Museum of Entomology

Calling all bug enthusiasts! This museum, part of UC Berkeley, houses a vast collection of insects from around the world.

Quirky Museums | Image: Google

The Walt Disney Family Museum

Step into the magical world of Walt Disney at this museum located in the Presidio.

Quirky Museums | Image: Google

Cable Car Museum

San Francisco's iconic cable cars are a major draw for tourists.

Quirky Museums | Image: Google

Legion of Honor

While not exactly quirky, this museum is a architectural gem located in a stunning Beaux-Arts building overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge.

Quirky Museums | Image: Google

Museum of Craft and Folk Art

This museum showcases the beauty and creativity of craft and folk art from around the world.

Quirky Museums | Image: Google