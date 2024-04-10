10 Quirky Roadside Attractions To Visit

Pratidin Bureau

Carhenge, Alliance, Nebraska

This intriguing replica of England's Stonehenge, but with a twist – it's made entirely of vintage American cars.

Quirky Roadside | Image: Google

The World's Largest Ball of Twine, Cawker City, Kansas

Started by Frank Stoeber in 1953, the ball has grown to enormous proportions through community efforts and contributions from visitors.

Quirky Roadside | Image: Google

The Cabazon Dinosaurs, California

These two giant dinosaurs, Dinny and Mr. Rex, have been a popular spot for photos since the 1970s.

Quirky Roadside | Image: Google

Lucy the Elephant, New Jersey

Lucy is a six-story tall elephant made of wood and tin that was originally built as a real estate marketing ploy in 1881.

Quirky Roadside | Image: Google

The International Car Forest of the Last Church, Nevada

This bizarre sculpture garden in the middle of the desert is made up of dozens of old cars stacked precariously on top of each other.

Quirky Roadside | Image: Google

The World's Largest Teapot, West Virginia

This giant teapot stands 14 feet tall and was built in 1922 to promote a roadside diner.

Quirky Roadside | Image: Google

The World's Biggest Beagle, Idaho

Sweet Willy is a 30-foot tall beagle made out of wood that doubles as a bed and breakfast.

Quirky Roadside | Image: Google

Salvation Mountain, California

This colorful folk art environment was created by Leonard Knight over a period of 30 years.

Quirky Roadside | Image: Google

The World's Largest Basket, Ohio

Located in Newark, Ohio, this giant basket is 58 feet wide and 20 feet tall.

Quirky Roadside | Image: Google

The Jimmy Carter Peanut of Plains Statue, Georgia

This 13-foot tall peanut statue celebrates former President Jimmy Carter, who was a peanut farmer before entering politics.

Quirky Roadside | Image: Google