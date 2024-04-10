10 Quirky Roadside Attractions To Visit

Pratidin Bureau
This intriguing replica of England's Stonehenge, but with a twist – it's made entirely of vintage American cars.
Started by Frank Stoeber in 1953, the ball has grown to enormous proportions through community efforts and contributions from visitors.
These two giant dinosaurs, Dinny and Mr. Rex, have been a popular spot for photos since the 1970s.
Lucy is a six-story tall elephant made of wood and tin that was originally built as a real estate marketing ploy in 1881.
This bizarre sculpture garden in the middle of the desert is made up of dozens of old cars stacked precariously on top of each other.
This giant teapot stands 14 feet tall and was built in 1922 to promote a roadside diner.
Sweet Willy is a 30-foot tall beagle made out of wood that doubles as a bed and breakfast.
This colorful folk art environment was created by Leonard Knight over a period of 30 years.
Located in Newark, Ohio, this giant basket is 58 feet wide and 20 feet tall.
This 13-foot tall peanut statue celebrates former President Jimmy Carter, who was a peanut farmer before entering politics.