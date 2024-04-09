10 Refreshing Swimming Holes To Cool Off In

Pratidin Bureau
This natural sinkhole is surrounded by lush greenery and dripping vines, creating a magical swimming experience.
This scenic pool features a 50-foot waterfall cascading into a turquoise lagoon.
A series of waterfalls leading into turquoise pools with a backdrop of red rock cliffs make this a truly stunning swimming hole.
This cave swimming hole is said to have inspired poetry for centuries.
This tiered waterfall cascades into multiple turquoise pools, perfect for a refreshing dip.
This unique swimming hole allows you to soak in the midst of a beautiful bamboo forest.
This waterfall on the border of Vietnam and China boasts stunning emerald green pools.
This geothermal spa is a great place to relax in milky blue waters surrounded by volcanic rock.
These travertine pools with cascading waterfalls create a stunning natural wonder.