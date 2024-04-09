10 Refreshing Swimming Holes To Cool Off In

Pratidin Bureau

Ik Kil Cenote, Mexico

This natural sinkhole is surrounded by lush greenery and dripping vines, creating a magical swimming experience.

Swimming Holes | Image: Google

Hamilton Pool, Texas, USA

This scenic pool features a 50-foot waterfall cascading into a turquoise lagoon.

Swimming Holes | Image: Google

Havasu Falls, Arizona, USA

A series of waterfalls leading into turquoise pools with a backdrop of red rock cliffs make this a truly stunning swimming hole.

Swimming Holes | Image: Google

The Grotto della Poesia, Italy

This cave swimming hole is said to have inspired poetry for centuries.

Swimming Holes | Image: Google

Kuang Si Falls, Laos

This tiered waterfall cascades into multiple turquoise pools, perfect for a refreshing dip.

Swimming Holes | Image: Google

Kawazu Nanadaru, Japan

This unique swimming hole allows you to soak in the midst of a beautiful bamboo forest.

Swimming Holes | Image: Google

Ban Gioc Detian Falls, Vietnam and China

This waterfall on the border of Vietnam and China boasts stunning emerald green pools.

Swimming Holes | Image: Google

The Blue Lagoon, Iceland

This geothermal spa is a great place to relax in milky blue waters surrounded by volcanic rock.

Swimming Holes | Image: Google

Pamukkale, Turkey

These travertine pools with cascading waterfalls create a stunning natural wonder.

Swimming Holes | Image: Google