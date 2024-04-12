10 Scenic Bike Trails To Explore

Pratidin Bureau

Cape Cod Rail Trail (Massachusetts)

This paved 25-mile trail travels through six Cape Cod towns.

Scenic Bike Trails | Image: Google

Route of the Hiawatha (Idaho)

This 15-mile trail packs in a lot of scenery as it winds through the Bitterroot Mountains in northern Idaho. 

Scenic Bike Trails | Image: Google

Ghost Town Trail (Colorado)

This 18-mile trail takes you through a historic mining district.

Scenic Bike Trails | Image: Google

Virginia Capital Trail (Virginia)

This 52-mile trail goes from Jamestown to Williamsburg to Richmond.

Scenic Bike Trails | Image: Google

Great Allegheny Passage (Pennsylvania)

This 150-mile trail goes from Pittsburgh to Cumberland, Maryland. 

Scenic Bike Trails | Image: Google

Mickelson Trail (South Dakota)

This 109-mile trail goes through the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Scenic Bike Trails | Image: Google

Katy Trail (Missouri)

This 225-mile trail goes from Clinton to Machens, Missouri. It's one of the longest rails-to-trails conversions in the country. 

Scenic Bike Trails | Image: Google

Crescent City Park Trail (Louisiana)

This 3.1-mile trail goes around City Park in New Orleans. 

Scenic Bike Trails | Image: Google

American River Bike Trail (California)

This 32-mile trail goes from Sacramento to Folsom, California. 

Scenic Bike Trails | Image: Google

Oahu Rail Trail (Hawaii)

This 18-mile trail goes from Honolulu to Waipahu. It's a great way to see the Oahu countryside and the Koʻolau Mountains.

Scenic Bike Trails | Image: Google