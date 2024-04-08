10 Scenic Drives In The Southwest

Pratidin Bureau

Dead Horse Point Mesa Scenic Byway, Utah

This short but stunning drive offers panoramic views of Canyonlands National Park, including the Colorado River and The Needles district.

Durango to Silverton, Colorado

This historic train ride takes you on a climb through the San Juan Mountains, offering breathtaking views of the alpine landscape.

Geronimo Trail Scenic Byway, Arizona and New Mexico

This scenic route winds its way through mountains, forests, and deserts, showcasing the diverse beauty of the Southwest.

Zion-Mount Carmel Highway, Utah

This drive takes you through the heart of Zion National Park, with towering cliffs, red rock canyons, and waterfalls.

Sedona Red Rock Scenic Byway, Arizona

This loop drive takes you through the stunning red rock formations of Sedona, a popular spot for hiking, biking, and sightseeing.

Trail of the Ancients Scenic Byway, Colorado

This route winds its way through ancient Puebloan cliff dwellings, mesas, and canyons, offering a glimpse into the history of the Southwest.

Navajo Loop, Arizona

This scenic drive takes you through Monument Valley, a Navajo Nation tribal park famous for its towering red rock buttes.

Pikes Peak Highway, Colorado

This drive climbs to the summit of Pikes Peak, offering stunning views of the Rocky Mountains.

White Sands National Park Scenic Drive, New Mexico

This drive takes you through a vast white sand dune landscape, creating a unique and otherworldly experience.

Pacific Coast Highway, California

This iconic highway stretches along the California coast, offering stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, beaches, and cliffs. 

