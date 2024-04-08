10 Scenic Drives In The Southwest

Pratidin Bureau
This short but stunning drive offers panoramic views of Canyonlands National Park, including the Colorado River and The Needles district.
This historic train ride takes you on a climb through the San Juan Mountains, offering breathtaking views of the alpine landscape.
This scenic route winds its way through mountains, forests, and deserts, showcasing the diverse beauty of the Southwest.
This drive takes you through the heart of Zion National Park, with towering cliffs, red rock canyons, and waterfalls.
This loop drive takes you through the stunning red rock formations of Sedona, a popular spot for hiking, biking, and sightseeing.
This route winds its way through ancient Puebloan cliff dwellings, mesas, and canyons, offering a glimpse into the history of the Southwest.
This scenic drive takes you through Monument Valley, a Navajo Nation tribal park famous for its towering red rock buttes.
This drive climbs to the summit of Pikes Peak, offering stunning views of the Rocky Mountains.
This drive takes you through a vast white sand dune landscape, creating a unique and otherworldly experience.
This iconic highway stretches along the California coast, offering stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, beaches, and cliffs.