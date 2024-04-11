10 Scenic Train Journeys To Experience

Pratidin Bureau
This iconic train journey travels through the heart of the Swiss Alps, offering stunning views of glaciers, mountains, and valleys.
Travel across the vastness of Australia on The Ghan, a train journey that takes you from Adelaide in the south to Darwin in the north.
This luxurious train journey travels through the Peruvian Andes, offering passengers breathtaking views of snow-capped mountains, colorful villages, and ancient ruins.
Take a trip back in time on the Jacobite Steam Train, which travels through the Scottish Highlands.
This epic train journey travels from Chicago to San Francisco, passing through the Rocky Mountains, the Sierra Nevada mountains, and the California coast.
This scenic train journey travels from Chur in Switzerland to Tirano in Italy, passing through the Bernina Massif.
Travel in style on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, a luxurious train journey that takes you from London to Venice.
Experience the opulence of India on the Maharaja's Express, a luxury train journey that takes you on a tour of some of the country's most famous sights, such as the Taj Mahal and the Ranthambore National Park.
Travel through the Canadian Rockies in style on the Rocky Mountaineer, a luxurious train journey that takes you from Vancouver to Banff or Calgary.
This epic train journey is the longest in the world, traveling from Moscow to Vladivostok on the Pacific coast.