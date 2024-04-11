10 Scenic Train Journeys To Experience

Pratidin Bureau

Glacier Express, Switzerland

This iconic train journey travels through the heart of the Swiss Alps, offering stunning views of glaciers, mountains, and valleys.

Train Journeys | Image: Google

The Ghan, Australia

Travel across the vastness of Australia on The Ghan, a train journey that takes you from Adelaide in the south to Darwin in the north.

Train Journeys | Image: Google

Belmond Andean Explorer, Peru

This luxurious train journey travels through the Peruvian Andes, offering passengers breathtaking views of snow-capped mountains, colorful villages, and ancient ruins.

Train Journeys | Image: Google

The Jacobite Steam Train, Scotland

Take a trip back in time on the Jacobite Steam Train, which travels through the Scottish Highlands.

Train Journeys | Image: Google

California Zephyr, USA

This epic train journey travels from Chicago to San Francisco, passing through the Rocky Mountains, the Sierra Nevada mountains, and the California coast.

Train Journeys | Image: Google

The Bernina Express, Switzerland

This scenic train journey travels from Chur in Switzerland to Tirano in Italy, passing through the Bernina Massif.

Train Journeys | Image: Google

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, Europe

Travel in style on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, a luxurious train journey that takes you from London to Venice.

Train Journeys | Image: Google

The Maharaja's Express, India

Experience the opulence of India on the Maharaja's Express, a luxury train journey that takes you on a tour of some of the country's most famous sights, such as the Taj Mahal and the Ranthambore National Park.

Train Journeys | Image: Google

The Rocky Mountaineer, Canada

Travel through the Canadian Rockies in style on the Rocky Mountaineer, a luxurious train journey that takes you from Vancouver to Banff or Calgary.

Train Journeys | Image: Google

The Trans-Siberian Railway, Russia

This epic train journey is the longest in the world, traveling from Moscow to Vladivostok on the Pacific coast.

Train Journeys | Image: Google