10 Stunning Botanical Gardens To Explore

Pratidin Bureau

Kew Gardens, London, England

Home to the world's largest collection of living plants, Kew Gardens is a must-visit for any plant lover. 

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a stunning example of tropical landscaping. 

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Cape Town, South Africa

Located at the foot of Table Mountain, Kirstenbosch is home to a unique collection of South African plants.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden, New York City, USA

This 52-acre garden is a popular oasis in the heart of Brooklyn. 

Golden Gate Park Japanese Tea Garden, San Francisco, USA

This peaceful garden is a great place to relax and enjoy the beauty of nature. 

Missouri Botanical Garden, St. Louis, USA

This 79-acre garden is home to a variety of plant collections, including a Climatron, a Japanese Garden, and a Shaw's Garden.

Jardin botanique de Montréal, Montreal, Canada

This 190-acre garden is the largest botanical garden in Canada.

Botanical Gardens, San Marino, California, USA

This 120-acre estate includes a variety of gardens, art collections, and a library. 

Butchart Gardens, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

This 55-acre garden is a popular tourist destination. 

Hanbury Gardens, Mortola Inferiore, Italy

These historic gardens are located on the Italian Riviera. 

