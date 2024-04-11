10 Stunning Botanical Gardens To Explore

Pratidin Bureau
Home to the world's largest collection of living plants, Kew Gardens is a must-visit for any plant lover.
This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a stunning example of tropical landscaping.
Located at the foot of Table Mountain, Kirstenbosch is home to a unique collection of South African plants.
This 52-acre garden is a popular oasis in the heart of Brooklyn.
This peaceful garden is a great place to relax and enjoy the beauty of nature.
This 79-acre garden is home to a variety of plant collections, including a Climatron, a Japanese Garden, and a Shaw's Garden.
This 190-acre garden is the largest botanical garden in Canada.
This 120-acre estate includes a variety of gardens, art collections, and a library.
This 55-acre garden is a popular tourist destination.
These historic gardens are located on the Italian Riviera.