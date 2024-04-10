10 Stunning Botanical Gardens To Wander Through

Pratidin Bureau

Kew Gardens, London, England

One of the largest and most famous botanical gardens in the world, Kew Gardens is home to a vast collection of plants from all over the globe. 

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Cape Town, South Africa

Located on the eastern slopes of Table Mountain, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden is home to a unique collection of South African plants, including proteas, fynbos, and succulents. 

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore

Singapore Botanic Gardens is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is home to a variety of themed gardens, including the Orchid Garden, the National Orchid Garden, and the Children's Garden.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden, New York City, USA

Situated in the heart of Brooklyn, Brooklyn Botanic Garden is a peaceful oasis in the midst of the city. 

Jardin Majorelle, Marrakech, Morocco

Jardin Majorelle is a vibrant and colorful botanical garden located in Marrakech. 

The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens, San Marino, California, USA

The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens is a sprawling estate that includes a library, art museum, and botanical gardens.

Butchart Gardens, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

Butchart Gardens is a popular tourist destination located on Vancouver Island.

The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, Melbourne, Australia

The Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne is one of the oldest and largest botanical gardens in Australia. 

Nymphenburg Palace Botanical Garden, Munich, Germany

Nymphenburg Palace Botanical Garden is located on the grounds of Nymphenburg Palace in Munich.

Hanbury Gardens, Ventimiglia, Italy

Hanbury Gardens is a beautiful botanical garden located on the Italian Riviera.

