10 Theme Parks Perfect For Families With Young Children

Pratidin Bureau

Walt Disney World (Orlando, Florida, USA)

The granddaddy of them all, Disney World is a sprawling resort complex that includes four theme parks (Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom), two water parks (Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon), and a variety of Disney character dining experiences. 

Legoland California (Carlsbad, California, USA)

This theme park is built entirely out of Lego bricks, and it's a dream come true for Lego lovers of all ages.

Dollywood (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, USA)

This theme park is based on the life and music of Dolly Parton, but it has something for everyone. 

Hersheypark (Hershey, Pennsylvania, USA)

This chocolate-themed amusement park is a must-visit for any chocolate lover. 

Knott's Berry Farm (Buena Park, California, USA)

This theme park is based on the life of Walter Knott, who founded the Knott's Berry Farm roadside stand in 1920. 

Sesame Place (Langhorne, Pennsylvania, USA) & (San Diego, California, USA)

This theme park is based on the popular children's television show Sesame Street. 

Nickelodeon Universe (Orlando, Florida, USA)

This indoor theme park is perfect for families with young children who want to avoid the heat. 

Busch Gardens Williamsburg (Williamsburg, Virginia, USA)

This theme park is based on 17th-century Europe, and it features rides, shows, and attractions that celebrate the history and culture of that time period.

SeaWorld Orlando (Orlando, Florida, USA)

This marine mammal park is a great place to learn about sea animals.

Tokyo Disneyland (Urayasu, Chiba, Japan)

This is the first Disneyland park to be built outside of the United States. 

