10 Things You Need To Know About Ram Mandir

Pratidin Time
The Mandir is in the traditional Nagar style.
The Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet.
It appears that the mighty Vanara Sena, who helped Shri Ram in building Ram Setu and defeating King Ravana, are shown eating bananas in the new Ram Mandir.
7. 2 km long Dharm Path in Ayodhya will be adorned with these beautiful Surya Stambhs.
The Mandir is three-storied, with each floor being 20 feet tall. It has a total of 392.
Sculptures of Elephant, Lion, Lord Hanuman and Gaduda have been installed at the entrance to welcome the devotees to the Ram Mandir.
The auspicious time for the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Temple is 12:29:08 to 12:30:32 pm on 22 January 2024. This auspicious time is only 84 seconds.
The main temple of Ayodhya is surrounded by four temples dedicated to Sun God, Goddess Bhagwati, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Shiva.
There will be a child form of Bhagwan Shri Ram in the main sanctum and Shri Ram Darbar on the first floor.