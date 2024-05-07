10 Tips to score 95+ Marks in class 10 Math Board Exam 2024

Pratidin Bureau
Get to know the entire CBSE Class 10 Math syllabus, paying attention to weightage of each topic
Create a realistic schedule that allocates time for all subjects, prioritizing Math based on difficulty or importance.
Don't just memorize formulas, understand them! Focus on truly comprehending the why and how behind each concept.
Make the NCERT your best friend. Thoroughly grasp the concepts explained there.
Regularly solve problems from the textbook and various practice materials.
Identify frequently tested topics and spend extra time mastering them.
Don't let confusion linger. Ask your teachers or classmates to clarify any doubts you have.
Master important formulas and theorems. Create a formula sheet for quick reference during revision.
Write your answers clearly and neatly, using proper mathematical notations and showing all steps logically.
During the exam, carefully read the paper, plan your approach, prioritize easier questions, manage time wisely, and leave some time for review.