10 Tips to score 95+ Marks in class 10 Math Board Exam 2024

Master the Syllabus

Get to know the entire CBSE Class 10 Math syllabus, paying attention to weightage of each topic

Plan your Study Time

Create a realistic schedule that allocates time for all subjects, prioritizing Math based on difficulty or importance.

Concept over Cram

Don't just memorize formulas, understand them! Focus on truly comprehending the why and how behind each concept.

Textbook Magic

Make the NCERT your best friend. Thoroughly grasp the concepts explained there.

Practice Makes Perfect

Regularly solve problems from the textbook and various practice materials.

Focus on Key Areas

Identify frequently tested topics and spend extra time mastering them.

Clear All Doubts

Don't let confusion linger. Ask your teachers or classmates to clarify any doubts you have.

Formula Fun

Master important formulas and theorems. Create a formula sheet for quick reference during revision.

Presentation Matters

Write your answers clearly and neatly, using proper mathematical notations and showing all steps logically.

Exam Time Management

During the exam, carefully read the paper, plan your approach, prioritize easier questions, manage time wisely, and leave some time for review.

