10 Tips to strengthen your bond with family members through these shared activities.

Pratidin Bureau
Rise before dawn and cook Suhoor together. This creates a sense of community and prepares everyone for the day's fast.
Involve the whole family in creating a festive Ramadan atmosphere with lanterns, crescent moon decorations, and Islamic calligraphy.
Set aside time each day to read Quran verses or Islamic stories together, sparking discussions about faith and values.
Identify a cause you care about and volunteer together. This fosters compassion and teaches the importance of giving back.
Take turns planning and preparing Iftar meals. Include traditional dishes and allow younger members to contribute age-appropriate tasks.
Attend Taraweeh prayers together whenever possible. This strengthens your connection and creates a shared spiritual experience.
Organize game nights or family outings after Iftar. This provides a chance to unwind and create joyful memories.
Create a chart with daily goals like reading Quran, performing extra prayers, or acts of charity. Track progress together and celebrate achievements.
Exchange small gifts that promote Islamic knowledge or charitable donations. This teaches the value of giving beyond material possessions.
Gather around and share stories of Ramadan traditions from your family history or Islamic folklore. This connects you to your heritage and each other.