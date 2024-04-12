10 Tranquil Islands To Escape To

Pratidin Bureau
This off-the-beaten-path Greek island offers stunning beaches with bright blue waters, charming villages, and rolling hills covered in olive groves and vineyards.
Escape the crowds of Bali and head to Sumba, an island known for its untouched beaches, rolling green hills, traditional villages, and laid-back atmosphere.
This island in the Philippines is a true paradise, with stunning beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and lush jungle.
This car-free island off the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula is a great place to relax and get away from it all.
This barrier island off the coast of South Carolina is a great place for a quiet and relaxing getaway.
This island in Puget Sound is a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of Seattle.
This archipelago off the coast of Cornwall, England, is a great place for a relaxing getaway.
This island in the Gulf of Hauraki is a great place to escape the crowds and experience the beauty of New Zealand.
This small island off the coast of Puerto Rico is a great place to relax and enjoy the simple things in life.
This archipelago off the coast of mainland Malaysia is a great place to relax and enjoy the beauty of nature.