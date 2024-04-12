10 Tranquil Islands To Escape To

Pratidin Bureau

Lefkada, Greece

This off-the-beaten-path Greek island offers stunning beaches with bright blue waters, charming villages, and rolling hills covered in olive groves and vineyards.

Sumba, Indonesia

Escape the crowds of Bali and head to Sumba, an island known for its untouched beaches, rolling green hills, traditional villages, and laid-back atmosphere.

Palawan, Philippines

This island in the Philippines is a true paradise, with stunning beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and lush jungle.

Isla Holbox, Mexico

This car-free island off the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula is a great place to relax and get away from it all.

Kiawah Island, South Carolina

This barrier island off the coast of South Carolina is a great place for a quiet and relaxing getaway.

Whidbey Island, Washington

This island in Puget Sound is a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of Seattle.

Isles of Scilly, England

This archipelago off the coast of Cornwall, England, is a great place for a relaxing getaway.

Great Barrier Island, New Zealand

This island in the Gulf of Hauraki is a great place to escape the crowds and experience the beauty of New Zealand.

Culebra, Puerto Rico

This small island off the coast of Puerto Rico is a great place to relax and enjoy the simple things in life.

Langkawi, Malaysia

This archipelago off the coast of mainland Malaysia is a great place to relax and enjoy the beauty of nature.

