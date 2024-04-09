10 Unforgettable Sunset Spots Along The Coast

Pratidin Bureau
Santorini is famous for its dramatic cliffs, whitewashed houses, and stunning sunsets.
Uluwatu Temple is a beautiful Hindu temple perched on a cliff overlooking the Indian Ocean.
Key West is the westernmost point of the continental United States, and it's also a great place to watch the sunset.
Whitehaven Beach is known for its pristine white sand and clear turquoise waters.
Maya Bay is a secluded cove made famous by the movie "The Beach."
Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park is a rugged coastline with towering cliffs, sandy beaches, and ancient redwood forests.
Lanikai Beach is a beautiful beach with white sand and calm waters.
Seven Mile Beach is a world-famous beach with white sand and clear turquoise waters.
The Cliffs of Moher are a dramatic stretch of coastline on the western coast of Ireland.
Tanah Lot Temple is a beautiful Hindu temple perched on a rock in the ocean.