10 Unforgettable Sunset Spots Along The Coast

Pratidin Bureau

Santorini, Greece

Santorini is famous for its dramatic cliffs, whitewashed houses, and stunning sunsets.

Unforgettable Sunset | Image: Google

Uluwatu Temple, Bali, Indonesia

Uluwatu Temple is a beautiful Hindu temple perched on a cliff overlooking the Indian Ocean.

Unforgettable Sunset | Image: Google

Key West, Florida, USA

Key West is the westernmost point of the continental United States, and it's also a great place to watch the sunset.

Unforgettable Sunset | Image: Google

Whitehaven Beach, Whitsunday Islands, Australia

Whitehaven Beach is known for its pristine white sand and clear turquoise waters. 

Unforgettable Sunset | Image: Google

Maya Bay, Phi Phi Islands, Thailand

Maya Bay is a secluded cove made famous by the movie "The Beach."

Unforgettable Sunset | Image: Google

Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, California, USA

Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park is a rugged coastline with towering cliffs, sandy beaches, and ancient redwood forests.

Unforgettable Sunset | Image: Google

Lanikai Beach, Oahu, Hawaii, USA

Lanikai Beach is a beautiful beach with white sand and calm waters.

Unforgettable Sunset | Image: Google

Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Seven Mile Beach is a world-famous beach with white sand and clear turquoise waters.

Unforgettable Sunset | Image: Google

Cliffs of Moher, County Clare, Ireland

The Cliffs of Moher are a dramatic stretch of coastline on the western coast of Ireland.

Unforgettable Sunset | Image: Google

Tanah Lot Temple, Bali, Indonesia

Tanah Lot Temple is a beautiful Hindu temple perched on a rock in the ocean.

Unforgettable Sunset | Image: Google