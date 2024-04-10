10 Unique Attractions Off The Beaten Path

Pratidin Bureau

The Capella Sistina Baconiana

Located in Naples, Italy, this underground museum showcases a collection of 400 frescoes by the Spanish artist Elias Garcia Martinez.

The Mummies of Guanajuato

Guanajuato, Mexico is home to a unique cemetery where naturally mummified bodies are on display.

The Door to Hell

Located in the middle of the Karakum Desert in Turkmenistan, this collapsed natural gas cavern is constantly on fire.

The Bulb Fields of the Netherlands

Every spring, for a few short weeks, the flower fields of the Netherlands explode in a riot of color.

The Puma Punku Ruins

Puma Punku is an ancient archaeological site located on the Altiplano plateau in Bolivia.

The Kakadu National Park

Located in Australia’s Northern Territory, Kakadu National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Baikal Ice Festival

Held each year on Lake Baikal in Siberia, the Baikal Ice Festival is a celebration of winter and the beauty of ice.

The Underwater Sculpture Park in Grenada

Located off the coast of Grenada in the Caribbean Sea, the Grenada Underwater Sculpture Park is a unique collection of over 60 sculptures submerged at depths of 12 to 60 feet.

The Glowworm Caves of Waitomo, New Zealand

Located on New Zealand’s North Island, the Waitomo Glowworm Caves are home to thousands of glowworms, which illuminate the caves with an ethereal light.

The Catacombs of Paris

The Paris Catacombs are a network of tunnels and underground chambers that house the remains of millions of Parisians.

