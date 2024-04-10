10 Unique Attractions Off The Beaten Path

Pratidin Bureau
Located in Naples, Italy, this underground museum showcases a collection of 400 frescoes by the Spanish artist Elias Garcia Martinez.
Guanajuato, Mexico is home to a unique cemetery where naturally mummified bodies are on display.
Located in the middle of the Karakum Desert in Turkmenistan, this collapsed natural gas cavern is constantly on fire.
Every spring, for a few short weeks, the flower fields of the Netherlands explode in a riot of color.
Puma Punku is an ancient archaeological site located on the Altiplano plateau in Bolivia.
Located in Australia’s Northern Territory, Kakadu National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Held each year on Lake Baikal in Siberia, the Baikal Ice Festival is a celebration of winter and the beauty of ice.
Located off the coast of Grenada in the Caribbean Sea, the Grenada Underwater Sculpture Park is a unique collection of over 60 sculptures submerged at depths of 12 to 60 feet.
Located on New Zealand’s North Island, the Waitomo Glowworm Caves are home to thousands of glowworms, which illuminate the caves with an ethereal light.
The Paris Catacombs are a network of tunnels and underground chambers that house the remains of millions of Parisians.