10 Unique Day Trips From New York City

Pratidin Bureau
For a taste of nature and history, head to Mohonk Mountain House, a Victorian castle resort nestled in the Shawangunk Mountains.
This 400-acre outdoor sculpture park features large-scale sculptures by renowned modern and contemporary artists, including Alexander Calder, Louise Nevelson, and Barbara Hepworth.
Take a trip down memory lane to this Jersey Shore beach town.
Home to the Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site and the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, Hyde Park offers a glimpse into American history.
Explore these charming riverside towns located across the Delaware River from each other.
Delve into the history of whaling and Long Island at the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum.
Immerse yourself in military history at the United States Military Academy at West Point.
This small riverside town boasts a world-class contemporary art museum, Dia:Beacon.
Escape to the vineyards of Long Island's North Fork or East End for a day of wine tasting.
Take a ferry to Fire Island National Seashore for a day of relaxation on pristine beaches.