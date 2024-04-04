10 Unique Day Trips From New York City

Mohonk Mountain House and Mohonk Preserve, New Paltz, New York

For a taste of nature and history, head to Mohonk Mountain House, a Victorian castle resort nestled in the Shawangunk Mountains.

Storm King Art Center, Mountainville, New York

This 400-acre outdoor sculpture park features large-scale sculptures by renowned modern and contemporary artists, including Alexander Calder, Louise Nevelson, and Barbara Hepworth.

Asbury Park, New Jersey

Take a trip down memory lane to this Jersey Shore beach town.

Hyde Park, New York

Home to the Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site and the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, Hyde Park offers a glimpse into American history.

Lambertville, New Jersey, and New Hope, Pennsylvania

Explore these charming riverside towns located across the Delaware River from each other.

Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum & Oyster Bay, Long Island

Delve into the history of whaling and Long Island at the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum.

West Point, New York

Immerse yourself in military history at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Beacon, New Dia: Beacon

This small riverside town boasts a world-class contemporary art museum, Dia:Beacon.

Long Island Wine Country

Escape to the vineyards of Long Island's North Fork or East End for a day of wine tasting.

Fire Island National Seashore

Take a ferry to Fire Island National Seashore for a day of relaxation on pristine beaches.

