10 Unique Festivals Celebrating Local Culture

Pratidin Bureau

La Tomatina, Spain

This world-famous festival is a giant tomato fight held in the town of Buñol, Spain.

Up Helly Aa, Scotland

Up Helly Aa is a Viking fire festival held in Lerwick, Shetland, Scotland.

Carnival, Brazil

Carnival is a pre-Lenten festival that is celebrated in many countries around the world, but it is most famous in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Loi Krathong, Thailand

Loi Krathong is a Thai festival that celebrates the end of the monsoon season.

Pushkar Camel Fair, India

The Pushkar Camel Fair is a vibrant fair held in Pushkar, India.

Eyembaa Ete (Twin Birth Festival), Cameroon

The Eyo masquerade festival is a colorful and vibrant celebration held in Lagos, Nigeria.

Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling Race, England

The Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling Race is a bizarre and dangerous cheese-rolling competition held in Cooper's Hill, England.

El Colacho (Baby Jumping Festival), Spain

El Colacho is a controversial Spanish festival that involves jumping over newborn babies on mattresses.

Boryeong Mud Festival, South Korea

The Boryeong Mud Festival is a messy but fun-filled festival held in Boryeong, South Korea.

Burning Man, USA

Burning Man is a week-long experimental art event held in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, USA.

