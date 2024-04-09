10 Unique Festivals Celebrating Local Culture

Pratidin Bureau
This world-famous festival is a giant tomato fight held in the town of Buñol, Spain.
Up Helly Aa is a Viking fire festival held in Lerwick, Shetland, Scotland.
Carnival is a pre-Lenten festival that is celebrated in many countries around the world, but it is most famous in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Loi Krathong is a Thai festival that celebrates the end of the monsoon season.
The Pushkar Camel Fair is a vibrant fair held in Pushkar, India.
The Eyo masquerade festival is a colorful and vibrant celebration held in Lagos, Nigeria.
The Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling Race is a bizarre and dangerous cheese-rolling competition held in Cooper's Hill, England.
El Colacho is a controversial Spanish festival that involves jumping over newborn babies on mattresses.
The Boryeong Mud Festival is a messy but fun-filled festival held in Boryeong, South Korea.
Burning Man is a week-long experimental art event held in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, USA.