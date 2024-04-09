10 Unique National Parks For Astrophotography Enthusiasts

Pratidin Bureau
Encompassing a vast swathe of the Great Basin Desert, Great Basin National Park offers exceptionally dark skies with minimal light pollution.
Located in North Dakota's Badlands, Theodore Roosevelt National Park boasts some of the darkest skies in the lower 48 states.
Death Valley National Park, known for its extreme temperatures, also has some of the darkest night skies in the country.
Big Bend National Park, located on the Texas-Mexico border, has vast areas with minimal light pollution.
Arches National Park, famed for its natural sandstone arches, also boasts dark night skies.
Canyonlands National Park, another Utah gem, offers a photographer's paradise with its colorful canyons, mesas, and buttes.
Chaco Culture National Historical Park, while not technically a National Park, offers a unique opportunity to combine astrophotography with ancient history.
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is known for its steep canyon walls and deep shadows.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, home to the world's largest trees, also offer excellent stargazing opportunities.
Joshua Tree National Park, known for its Joshua trees and stark desert landscape, also has dark skies.