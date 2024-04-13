10 Unique Street Art Destinations To Explore

Pratidin Bureau

George Town, Penang, Malaysia

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a treasure trove of street art, with murals depicting everything from local folklore to social commentary.

Unique Street Art | Image: Google

Valparaíso, Chile

This colorful port city is known for its steep hillsides covered in brightly painted houses and street art.

Unique Street Art | Image: Google

5Pointz, New York City, USA

Once a sprawling illegal graffiti mecca, 5Pointz is now a legal outdoor art museum with a constantly changing collection of murals.

Unique Street Art | Image: Google

Rua Augusta, Lisbon, Portugal

This pedestrian-only street is lined with shops and street art, making it a great place to wander and admire the creativity.

Unique Street Art | Image: Google

Mural Arts Philadelphia, USA

This organization has been transforming Philadelphia's neighborhoods with large-scale murals since the 1980s.

Unique Street Art | Image: Google

Christchurch, New Zealand

This city has rebounded beautifully from a devastating earthquake in 2011, and street art has played a big role in its revitalization.

Unique Street Art | Image: Google

Medellín, Colombia

Once known for its drug trade, Medellín is now a vibrant city with a thriving street art scene.

Unique Street Art | Image: Google

East London, South Africa

East London is a center for South African street art, with murals that reflect the country's unique culture and history.

Unique Street Art | Image: Google

Shoreditch, London, UK

This trendy neighborhood is home to some of London's best street art, with works by world-famous artists like Banksy.

Unique Street Art | Image: Google

Berlin, Germany

Berlin has a long history of street art, and the city's walls are covered with everything from political statements to playful characters.

Unique Street Art | Image: Google