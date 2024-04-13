10 Unique Street Art Destinations To Explore

Pratidin Bureau
This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a treasure trove of street art, with murals depicting everything from local folklore to social commentary.
This colorful port city is known for its steep hillsides covered in brightly painted houses and street art.
Once a sprawling illegal graffiti mecca, 5Pointz is now a legal outdoor art museum with a constantly changing collection of murals.
This pedestrian-only street is lined with shops and street art, making it a great place to wander and admire the creativity.
This organization has been transforming Philadelphia's neighborhoods with large-scale murals since the 1980s.
This city has rebounded beautifully from a devastating earthquake in 2011, and street art has played a big role in its revitalization.
Once known for its drug trade, Medellín is now a vibrant city with a thriving street art scene.
East London is a center for South African street art, with murals that reflect the country's unique culture and history.
This trendy neighborhood is home to some of London's best street art, with works by world-famous artists like Banksy.
Berlin has a long history of street art, and the city's walls are covered with everything from political statements to playful characters.