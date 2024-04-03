10 Unique Things to Do in the Florida Keys

Pratidin Bureau

Take a dip in the Bahamas

It's not as far as you think! John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park offers day trips to Dry Tortugas National Park, a remote island chain located west of the Keys.

See the wonders of the underwater world without getting wet

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park also offers glass-bottom boat tours, which allow you to see the coral reefs and other marine life without having to go snorkeling or scuba diving.

Kayak through a mangrove forest

Mangrove forests are a unique and important part of the Florida Keys ecosystem.

Visit the Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory

This beautiful conservatory is home to hundreds of butterflies from all over the world.

Go on a shrimping tour

Shrimping is a popular activity in the Florida Keys. Take a tour with a local fisherman and learn about how shrimp are caught.

Take a walking tour of Key West's historic cemeteries

Key West's cemeteries are full of interesting history and lore.

Watch the sunset at Mallory Square

Mallory Square is a popular spot for watching the sunset in Key West.

Go on a ghost tour

Key West is said to be one of the most haunted places in the United States.

Take a cooking class

The Florida Keys have a unique cuisine that reflects the island's history and culture.

See the six-toed cats of Hemingway Home and Museum

Ernest Hemingway was a famous writer who lived in Key West for many years.

