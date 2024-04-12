10 Unique Underground Caves To Explore

Pratidin Bureau
This cave was once used by the Maya for ceremonial purposes.
This cave system is home to thousands of glowworms, which illuminate the darkness with their bioluminescent light.
This cave is home to giant selenite crystals, some of which are up to 30 feet long and 11 feet wide.
This glacier cave is located in Vatnajökull National Park, Iceland.
These caves are located in General Carrera Lake, Chile.
This is the largest cave in the world by volume. It is located in Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park, Vietnam.
This sea cave is located on the island of Staffa, Scotland.
This is the largest ice cave in the world. It is located in the Tennengebirge mountains, Austria.
This cave is famous for its Paleolithic cave paintings, which are some of the oldest works of art in the world.