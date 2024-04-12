10 Unique Underground Caves To Explore

Pratidin Bureau

ATM Cave (Belize)

This cave was once used by the Maya for ceremonial purposes. 

Underground Caves | Image: Google

Waitomo Glowworm Caves (New Zealand)

This cave system is home to thousands of glowworms, which illuminate the darkness with their bioluminescent light.

Underground Caves | Image: Google

Cave of the Crystals (Mexico)

This cave is home to giant selenite crystals, some of which are up to 30 feet long and 11 feet wide.

Underground Caves | Image: Google

Skaftafell Ice Cave (Iceland)

This glacier cave is located in Vatnajökull National Park, Iceland.

Underground Caves | Image: Google

Patagonia Marble Caves (Chile)

These caves are located in General Carrera Lake, Chile.

Underground Caves | Image: Google

Hang Son Doong (Vietnam)

This is the largest cave in the world by volume. It is located in Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park, Vietnam.

Underground Caves | Image: Google

Fingal's Cave (Scotland)

This sea cave is located on the island of Staffa, Scotland. 

Underground Caves | Image: Google

Eisriesenwelt Cave (Austria)

This is the largest ice cave in the world. It is located in the Tennengebirge mountains, Austria. 

Underground Caves | Image: Google

Chauvet Cave (France)

This cave is famous for its Paleolithic cave paintings, which are some of the oldest works of art in the world.

Underground Caves | Image: Google