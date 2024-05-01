10 Unknown facts about Bollywood legendary actor Firoz Khan

Pratidin Bureau

Royal Roots

Firoz Khan's birth name was Zulfiqar Ali Shah Khan. His father was an Afghan Pathan and his mother had Iranian ancestry

Education First

Before entering films, Firoz Khan received his education at prestigious institutions like Bishop Cotton Boys' School and St. Germain High School in Bangalore

A Family Affair

Firoz Khan wasn't the only star in his family. His brothers, Sanjay Khan (real name Abbas Khan) and Akbar Khan, were also Bollywood actors. Interestingly, his nephew is the superstar Shah Rukh Khan (his brother's son) and niece is actress Sussanne Khan (Akbar Khan's daughter).

Six Pack Pioneer

While sculpted physiques are common today, Firoz Khan was one of the first Bollywood actors to sport a well-defined physique in an era known for more slender builds

Hollywood Connections

Firoz Khan wasn't restricted to Bollywood. He even acted in the British film "The Wilby Conspiracy" alongside Hollywood legends Michael Caine and Sidney Poitier

More Than Just Acting

While known for acting, Firoz Khan also donned the hats of director and producer. He established his own production company, FK International, and directed films like "Apradh"

Award Recognition

Firoz Khan's talent was recognized by the industry. He received the prestigious Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001

Stylish Star

Firoz Khan was known for his sharp dressing sense and flamboyant on-screen persona, earning him the title of "The Clint Eastwood of the East"

Controversial Streak

iroz Khan wasn't afraid of pushing boundaries. His 1980 film "Qurbani" sparked controversy for its supposedly risqué content

Legacy Lives On

Firoz Khan passed away in 2009, but his contribution to Indian cinema continues to be celebrated by fans and industry folks alike

