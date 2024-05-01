10 Unknown facts about Bollywood legendary actor Firoz Khan

Pratidin Bureau
Firoz Khan's birth name was Zulfiqar Ali Shah Khan. His father was an Afghan Pathan and his mother had Iranian ancestry
Before entering films, Firoz Khan received his education at prestigious institutions like Bishop Cotton Boys' School and St. Germain High School in Bangalore
Firoz Khan wasn't the only star in his family. His brothers, Sanjay Khan (real name Abbas Khan) and Akbar Khan, were also Bollywood actors. Interestingly, his nephew is the superstar Shah Rukh Khan (his brother's son) and niece is actress Sussanne Khan (Akbar Khan's daughter).
While sculpted physiques are common today, Firoz Khan was one of the first Bollywood actors to sport a well-defined physique in an era known for more slender builds
Firoz Khan wasn't restricted to Bollywood. He even acted in the British film "The Wilby Conspiracy" alongside Hollywood legends Michael Caine and Sidney Poitier
While known for acting, Firoz Khan also donned the hats of director and producer. He established his own production company, FK International, and directed films like "Apradh"
Firoz Khan's talent was recognized by the industry. He received the prestigious Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001
Firoz Khan was known for his sharp dressing sense and flamboyant on-screen persona, earning him the title of "The Clint Eastwood of the East"
iroz Khan wasn't afraid of pushing boundaries. His 1980 film "Qurbani" sparked controversy for its supposedly risqué content
Firoz Khan passed away in 2009, but his contribution to Indian cinema continues to be celebrated by fans and industry folks alike